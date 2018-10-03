TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Patterns beaming with vibrant Taiwanese elements can now be seen inside and on the exterior of a train running between the Times Square and Grand Central terminals along the S Line of the New York City Subway, reports said Wednesday.

A collaboration between Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the project aims to promote the natural scenery and diverse culture of Taiwan in Manhattan through art, reported Central News Agency.

The exteriors of the cars are painted in intense fuchsia, spotlighting laughing faces of Taiwan’s indigenous people as created by Taiwanese artist Yosifu of the Amis Tribe, along with turquoise straps symbolizing mountains and seas of the country.

The interior of the train, decorated with prints of loud Hakka floral fabric, takes a humorous approach to marketing Taiwan’s signature vegetable by turning the seats into traditional Taiwanese "rattan" chairs dotted with “Sanxing green onions” (三星蔥) using 3D stickers.

(Photo Credit: FB user Alice Wu)

The designer of the project, 27-year-old Taiwanese visual artist Chiang Meng-chih (江孟芝), remarked that the project posed quite a challenge, as she had to blend elements of different nature in a harmonious way while seeking to deliver an eye-catching and awe-inspiring effect—in just ten days, the report quoted her as saying.

As a promotion, individuals who take pictures with the unique train running through Oct. 28 and share the photos on Instagram with tags #taiwanstrain and @ttb_na will be eligible to enter a raffle promising prizes of Taipei-New York round-trip airline tickets.

(Photo Credit: FB user Alice Wu)

(Photo Credit: Tourism Bureau)