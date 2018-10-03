  1. Home
Ministry of Education establishes host family system for overseas students

On Sept. 29, overseas students from 20 countries gathered together with 22 Taiwanese host families

By Jessica Adriana,Taiwan News
2018/10/03 15:15
Students from India showcased their culture. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Education)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of Education held an event, Host Family Tea Reception for Overseas Students (中區境外學生x接待家庭相見歡茶會), on Sept. 29 to gather overseas students from 20 countries together with 22 Taiwanese host families in Taichung.

According to the overseas students, they learned more about the historical changes to the old community in Taichung through the activities that were held.

Being held in DRF Goodot Village, the host families helped the students to gain a basic understanding about Taiwan and also enhance the international relationship among Taiwan and the other countries.

Ministry of Education has assisted 30 colleges and universities across Taiwan to establish a host family system.

Up until now, a total of 3,942 host families have completed training and certification, and also received a total of 4,560 overseas students from 98 countries.

In the past few years, the number of overseas students in Taiwan coming from New Southbound countries has gradually increased.

In addition to offering overseas students the opportunity to experience living with a Taiwanese family, acquiring a deeper understanding of Taiwan's local culture is encouraged.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education held "New Southbound Country Culture and Art Festival" at Taipei Artist Village in May this year, and specially invited lecturers from Indonesia, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Taiwan to share their home countries.

With a total of 36 Taiwanese host families, there were about 60 students from 23 colleges and universities including India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. There were festivals, dances, food, and traditional costumes being performed.
overseas students
International Students in Taiwan
New Southbound
new southbound policy

