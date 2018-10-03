TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a recent survey by Seoul National University’s Institute for Peace and Unification Studies (IPUS), South Koreans feel China is a greater threat to peace than North Korea.

The survey found that 46.4 percent of respondents believe China is the biggest threat to peace on the Korean peninsula, while 32.8 percent said it was North Korea.

This is the first time that China has taken top spot, since the IPUS began surveys in 2007.

The survey marks a significant decline in South Korean perceptions of North Korea as a security threat within the last year. In 2017, the survey found that 63.7 percent of respondents said North Korea was the primary threat in the region, reported South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

Meanwhile, when asked which country is closet to South Korea, 19.1 percent of respondents said it was North Korea, while a mere 3.7 percent said China.

The survey also revealed that 59.8 percent of South Koreans feel that the Korean peninsula “needs to be unified,” an increase of 5.7 percent from last year.

Choi Gyubin, senior researcher at IPUS said the easing of South Koreans perception of North Korea is a result of improvements to the inter-Korea relationship since Moon Jae-in became President of South Korea in May 2017, reported Apple Daily.