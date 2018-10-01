TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A passenger died after his EVA Air flight from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Jakarta, Indonesia, made an emergency landing in Kaohsiung to get him to hospital, reports said Tuesday.

An estimated 20 minutes after EVA flight BR237 had taken off from Taoyuan, a passenger suffered from shock, the Liberty Times reported.

First aid and CPR were administered, but the passenger, described as a 42-year-old person from Southeast Asia, was not resuscitated.

The pilot decided to make an emergency landing at Kaohsiung’s Xiaogang airport, where the passenger was carried off the plane on a stretcher and taken to the local hospital. However, when he arrived there at 11:20 a.m., doctors said he had already died, according to the Liberty Times.

The flight had left Taoyuan at 9 a.m. and was originally scheduled to land at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 1:20 p.m., but during the stop at Kaohsiung, it also refueled, adding to the delay, according to passengers.