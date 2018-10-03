TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has officially appointed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) to represent her at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Papua New Guinea on November 17 and 18.

In a press conference making the announcement on Oct. 3, Tsai hailed Chang as the perfect choice on behalf of Taiwan to attend the meeting, which will dwell on digital topics.

Chang’s appointment can be attributed to his prominent status in the business world both at home and abroad, as well as his contributions to the development of IT and digital technologies in Taiwan, according to the President.

Tsai also looked forward to Chang’s accomplishing the following two tasks at the international platform:

First, Chang was tasked to engage with leaders from around the world through constructive dialogues. Tsai hopes the business leader will help Taiwan secure an advantageous position at a time of constantly changing economic situations and trade conflicts among economic powerhouses.

As the founder of the world’s leading semiconductor company, Chang also assumed the responsibility of promoting Taiwan’s achievement in bridging the digital gap in the era of digital transformation, as well as the critical role Taiwan plays in the global network of digital cooperation.