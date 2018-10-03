Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, wearing sunglasses, is escorted out of the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018,
CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for the Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald are expected to rest their case.
Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan said late Tuesday that Officer Jason Van Dyke's attorneys will rest their case Wednesday morning. After that, prosecutors will have a chance to call rebuttal witnesses.
Closing arguments could come as soon as Thursday.
Van Dyke testified Tuesday. He fought back tears at times and later turned defiant when questioned by prosecutors who pointed out that video of the 2014 shooting didn't match his account of what happened.
He said he opened fire when McDonald kept advancing toward him while waving a knife. He said the shooting video "doesn't show my perspective."
Van Dyke, who is white, shot the black teenager 16 times.