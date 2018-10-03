  1. Home
Postseason Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/03 13:12
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at New York (Severino 19-8)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
Boston vs. New York-Oakland winner

Friday, Oct. 5: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Sale 12-4)

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Price (16-7)

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York-Oakland winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York-Oakland winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Houston vs. Cleveland

Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9)

Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5)

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston

National League
Milwaukee vs. Colorado

Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado at Milwaukee

Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado at Milwaukee

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee

Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3)

Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles at Atlanta

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
Teams to be determined
American League

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Sunday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Thursday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

x-Sunday, Oct. 21:

National League

Friday, Oct. 12:

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 15:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Friday, Oct. 19:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: