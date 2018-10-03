Postseason Baseball Glance

|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 3: Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at New York (Severino 19-8)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|American League
|Boston vs. New York-Oakland winner
Friday, Oct. 5: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Sale 12-4)
Saturday, Oct. 6: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Price (16-7)
Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York-Oakland winner
x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York-Oakland winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York-Oakland winner at Boston
|Houston vs. Cleveland
Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9)
Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5)
Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland
x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston
|National League
|Milwaukee vs. Colorado
Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado at Milwaukee
Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado at Milwaukee
Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado
x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado
x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee
|Los Angeles vs. Atlanta
Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3)
Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5)
Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles at Atlanta
x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta
x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|American League
Saturday, Oct. 13:
Sunday, Oct. 14:
Tuesday, Oct. 16:
Wednesday, Oct. 17:
x-Thursday, Oct. 18:
x-Saturday, Oct. 20:
x-Sunday, Oct. 21:
|National League
Friday, Oct. 12:
Saturday, Oct. 13:
Monday, Oct. 15:
Tuesday, Oct. 16:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 17:
x-Friday, Oct. 19:
x-Saturday, Oct. 20:
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 23:
Wednesday, Oct. 24:
Friday, Oct. 26:
Saturday, Oct. 27:
x-Sunday, Oct. 28:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: