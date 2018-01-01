TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Having mysteriously disappeared for three months after being accused of evading taxes with "yin-yang contracts," China's state-run news agency Xinhua today reported Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing (范冰冰) must pay 880 million Chinese yuan (US$128 million) in fines for tax evasion, and as long as she can cough up the cash, she will be released from detention.

According to the Xinhua report, China's State Administration of Taxation in early June first received a report that Fan had a yin-yang contract - double contract for the same project - for the upcoming film "Air Strike." After a long period of investigation, tax authorities found that out of the 30 million yuan Fan had earned for the film, she had only declared 10 million in taxable income. The remaining 20 million yuan was not reported, thus evading 6.18 million yuan by breaking up the contact. Fan also avoided an additional 1.12 million yuan business taxes, therefore evading a total of 7.3 million in tax for the film.

Out of all Fan's films and business ventures, she was found to have paid 248 million yuan less tax, 134 million yuan of which constituted tax evasion. For these violations, the Jiangsu Tax Bureau is fining Fan and her legal representative 880 million yuan.

The report points out that because this was her first offense, she will not face criminal charges, as long as the fines are paid by the deadline, which has not been officially stated.

ETtoday reports that Fan was initially taken into custody by Chinese authorities in late June, but was released after two days. However, the report stated that she was again arrested in early August and has been in prison since then, with industry insiders saying this is already the equivalent to a "death sentence" in the entertainment business from which she "really cannot come back."

The South China Morning Post cited a source as saying that Fan had been detained in a "holiday resort" normally used to investigate officials for corruption in a suburb of Jiangsu Province. She was later transported to Beijing for further investigation into her finances.