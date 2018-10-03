Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a one-run double during the eighth inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado R
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) hits a one-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of the National League wild-card playoff bas
Chicago Cubs' Terrance Gore, left, scores on a one-run double by Javier Baez as Colorado Rockies catcher Drew Butera wipes his face during the eighth
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, right, talks with catcher Chris Iannetta during the sixth inning of the National League wild-card pla
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, slides into second base safely as he hit a one-run double as Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu (9) makes a
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) breaks his bat as he grounds out against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of the National League wild
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado hits a sacrifice fly against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the National League wild-card playoff basebal
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts as he lines out to Colorado Rockies right fielder David Dahl during the fourth inning of the National League wild-car
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, scores on a sacrifice fly as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looks to the field during the first inn
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, celebrates with Trevor Story after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Arenado during the first inning of t
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseb
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball
Fans head to the ballpark before the National League wild-card playoff baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Oct.
CHICAGO (AP) — The National League wild-card game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs is tied at 1 in extra innings.
Javier Baez hit a tying double for the Cubs off reliever Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Neither team scored in the ninth or 10th.
Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 scoreless innings on short rest in his playoff debut. Nolan Arenado had a sacrifice fly in the first against Jon Lester, who gave up four hits in six innings.
Cole Hamels, normally a starter, is on in relief for Chicago in the 11th.
The winner heads to Milwaukee to open a best-of-five Division Series against the NL Central champion Brewers on Thursday.
It's the third time a wild-card game has gone to extra innings, and the home team won the previous two. Kansas City beat Oakland in 12 innings in the 2014 AL wild-card game, and Toronto defeated Baltimore in 11 innings to take the 2016 AL wild-card game.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports