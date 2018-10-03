WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is being questioned by lawyers for two of his accusers.

Attorneys for the woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh at a party when they were teenagers, Christine Blasey Ford, are asking the FBI why its agents haven't contacted her.

A lawyer for the woman who says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a college party, Deborah Ramirez, says he's seen no indication that the FBI has reached out to any of the 20 people who Ramirez says may be able to corroborate her account.

In Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is certain that the FBI's report will be finished and the Senate will vote on Kavanaugh's nomination this week.