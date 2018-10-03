MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say most of the roughly 400 guns stolen from a United Parcel Service facility in Tennessee have been recovered in the Chicago area.

Authorities say they seized about 365 Ruger .22-caliber and .380-caliber firearms after police responded to a call about suspicious activity in the southern Chicago suburb of Midlothian on Sunday afternoon — about 12 hours after the guns were taken from a UPS facility in Memphis. A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent disclosed that information in court documents Tuesday.

ATF had said the guns were shipped from a Ruger factory in North Carolina but were taken by two men in a U-Haul truck, one of whom was subsequently taken into custody. ATF spokesman Michael Knight says the truck also was recovered.