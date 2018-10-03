  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan one of UK's 'best trading partners' with new opportunities says President

Tsai Ing-wen says Taiwan is one of UK's 'best trading partners' and lifting of pork ban will bring new opportunities  

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/03 10:49
Tsai Ing-wen, right, in conversation with Mark Garnier (Image courtesy of Taiwan Presidential Office)

Tsai Ing-wen, right, in conversation with Mark Garnier (Image courtesy of Taiwan Presidential Office)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Taiwan is one of the U.K.'s “best trading partners” during a visit by U.K. lawmakers on Oct. 2, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Tsai said the U.K. delegation represented improved friendship between Taiwan and the U.K., and hoped that the delegation will be able to view the beauty of Taiwan during their trip.  

Recent weeks have seen signs of deepening Taiwan-U.K. ties, with Taiwan lifting the ban on U.K. pork imports, as well as visits by U.K. trade envoys to Taiwan, Lord (Richard) Faulkner, U.K. Minister of State for Trade Policy, George Hollingbery, and Shadow Secretary for Brexit, Keir Starmer. Tsai suggested these exchanges prove the substantive nature of Taiwan-U.K. relations in terms of economics and diplomacy.

When speaking about the lifting of the pork ban, Tsai said the opening of the market will bring about new opportunities and proves that Taiwan is one of the U.K’s “best trading partners,” according to the Presidential Office.

During the meeting at the Presidential Office, Tsai said that despite Taiwan not being a member of the United Nations, Taiwan takes its responsibilities as a member of the international community seriously, and has the potential to help its international partners.

Tsai added that Taiwan has significant skills in sustainable development, health, epidemic prevention, and cross-border crime.

The U.K. is Taiwan’s largest investment destination in Europe, and third-largest investment partner. On the trade front, total Taiwan-U.K. trade amounted to NT$174.5 billion (US$5.69 billion) in 2017, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance.

The U.K. delegation included Kate Hollern, Mark Garnier, Philip Hollobone, Stephen Morgan, Baroness (Olivia) Bloomfield, Lord (Lawrence) Collins, and Baroness (Kishwer) Falkner, as well as U.K. Representative to Taiwan, Catherine Nettleton.
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan-UK relations
Taiwan trade

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President asks local Muslims to help foster closer ties with world of Islam
Taiwan President asks local Muslims to help foster closer ties with world of Islam
2018/10/02 15:39
Taiwan President offers assistance to victims of Sulawesi earthquake
Taiwan President offers assistance to victims of Sulawesi earthquake
2018/09/29 19:25
Taiwan President warns against fake news and the Chinese military threat
Taiwan President warns against fake news and the Chinese military threat
2018/09/29 14:06
Penghu has best long-term care in Taiwan: President Tsai
Penghu has best long-term care in Taiwan: President Tsai
2018/09/28 19:40
True sustainability must include Taiwan: President
True sustainability must include Taiwan: President
2018/09/27 17:09