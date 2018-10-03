TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Taiwan is one of the U.K.'s “best trading partners” during a visit by U.K. lawmakers on Oct. 2, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Tsai said the U.K. delegation represented improved friendship between Taiwan and the U.K., and hoped that the delegation will be able to view the beauty of Taiwan during their trip.

Recent weeks have seen signs of deepening Taiwan-U.K. ties, with Taiwan lifting the ban on U.K. pork imports, as well as visits by U.K. trade envoys to Taiwan, Lord (Richard) Faulkner, U.K. Minister of State for Trade Policy, George Hollingbery, and Shadow Secretary for Brexit, Keir Starmer. Tsai suggested these exchanges prove the substantive nature of Taiwan-U.K. relations in terms of economics and diplomacy.

When speaking about the lifting of the pork ban, Tsai said the opening of the market will bring about new opportunities and proves that Taiwan is one of the U.K’s “best trading partners,” according to the Presidential Office.

During the meeting at the Presidential Office, Tsai said that despite Taiwan not being a member of the United Nations, Taiwan takes its responsibilities as a member of the international community seriously, and has the potential to help its international partners.

Tsai added that Taiwan has significant skills in sustainable development, health, epidemic prevention, and cross-border crime.

The U.K. is Taiwan’s largest investment destination in Europe, and third-largest investment partner. On the trade front, total Taiwan-U.K. trade amounted to NT$174.5 billion (US$5.69 billion) in 2017, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance.

The U.K. delegation included Kate Hollern, Mark Garnier, Philip Hollobone, Stephen Morgan, Baroness (Olivia) Bloomfield, Lord (Lawrence) Collins, and Baroness (Kishwer) Falkner, as well as U.K. Representative to Taiwan, Catherine Nettleton.