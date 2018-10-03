  1. Home
Aid slowly is tricking to Indonesian disaster-hit areas

By NINIEK KARMINI and STEPHEN WRIGHT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/03 10:11
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Aid was trickling into areas crippled by the devastating earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, with residents in one neighborhood clapping, cheering and high-fiving at the arrival of a supply truck.

A man named Heruwanto said he was happy while clutching a box of instant noodles. "I really haven't eaten for three days."

Food, water, fuel and medicine had yet to reach the hardest-hit areas outside Palu, the largest city heavily damaged. Many roads in the earthquake zone are blocked and communications lines are down five days after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami struck.

The official death toll reached 1,234, while scores of uncounted bodies could be buried in collapsed buildings.

The U.N. humanitarian office said people urgently require shelter, clean water, food, fuel and emergency medical care.