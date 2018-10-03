WANI, Indonesia (AP) — Days after Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami devastated the fishing village of Wani on Sulawesi island, residents hoping that help would soon arrive are now angry because it hasn't.

Indonesia's government has struggled to get aid to survivors of Friday's twin disasters, which have killed at least 1,234 people. Much of the relief effort has focused on the city of Palu, the provincial capital, and for days authorities acknowledged they had little idea about the plight of those in three outlying regencies that are home to some 1.2 million people.

As information from Donggala, Sigi and Parigi Muntong regencies has started to trickle in, residents in their cutoff townships and villages are pleading for help and saying they are being overlooked by rescuers focusing their efforts on the city.