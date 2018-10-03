  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/03 09:38
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 1
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Charlotte 2 1 .667
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Orlando 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 2 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 ½
Memphis 0 0 .000 ½
New Orleans 0 2 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½
Portland 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

___

Monday's Games

New York 124, Washington 121, OT

Philadelphia 120, Orlando 114

Atlanta 116, New Orleans 102

Sacramento 106, Phoenix 102

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 113

Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Houston at Birmingham, Ala., 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.

Flamengo Flamengo at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Melbourne United at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Perth Wildcats at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, Wash., 10:30 p.m.