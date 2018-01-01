TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau says that Super Typhoon Kong-Rey looks as though it will curve toward Japan and South Korea, but it is still expected to bring powerful winds and heavy rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan tomorrow and Friday.

Although Kong-Rey is forecast to curve northeast, it will come closest to Taiwan on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, brining significant wind and rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan. Combined with northeasterly winds, temperatures will be cool at around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, giving the feeling of late autumn.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, Super Typhoon Kong-Rey was located 1,160 kilometers away from Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi. It is continuing to be moving northwest at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour and is packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kilometers per hour with gusts of 58 kilometers per hour.

Kong-Key now appears set to veer away from Taiwan with probability of the super typhoon striking Keelung and Yilan having dropped to 19 percent and Taipei only 15 percent. The CWB emphasized that although the probability of Taiwan taking a on Taiwan is low, the power of the storm should not be underestimated.

The CWB predicts that when Kong-Rey enters cooler waters near Taiwan, it may start to weaken. However, if it continues to head west, the CWB will issue a sea warning.

Though it is not expected to make landfall in Taiwan, Kong-Rey's periphery should bring considerable wind and rain to northern and eastern Taiwan. The CWB advises residents in those areas to take precautions for strong winds and torrential rain, while other parts of the country will see brief showers and the high temperature dipping to 25 degrees, as the weather turns cool and humid.

As for the weather today, due to the affects of northeasterly winds, the probability of rainfall in northern and eastern Taiwan has increased. Mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan are likely to see brief showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures today in Taiwan are expected to be cooler in both the morning and evening, with lows dipping to 20 to 22 degrees, while highs will range between 26 to 29 degrees.



CWB model showing Super Typhoon Kong-Rey coming closest to Taiwan on Oct. 4.



(CWB map)



ATCF projection of Kong-Rey's course.



Japan Meteorological Agency projection of Kong-Rey's path over next three days.



Tropical Storm Risk map showing tropical storm winds probabilities over next 36 hours.



CWB satellite image.



CWB satellite map of Super Typhoon Kong-Rey.



NOAA satellite image of Western Pacific.



NOAA satellite image of Super Typhoon Kong-Rey.



NOAA animated GIF of Western Pacific.

