SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor says a group of private investors plan to install a $130 million underwater fiber-optic cable to boost the island's telecommunications after Hurricane Maria.

Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that the cable would be installed along the island's south coast and serve as backup to cables operating on the north coast. Those cables were damaged after the Category 4 storm hit the U.S. territory more than a year ago.

Officials said the fibers would have an initial capacity of 13,000 gigabytes per second.

Rossello said the cable is being designed through an alliance with a company based in Spain.