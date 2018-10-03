Severino to start wild card game for Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino will start the AL wild-card game for the New York Yankees for the second straight year.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Tuesday, a day before the game against Oakland.

Severino was chosen over J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Severino was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts. He was 14-2 at the All-Star break but lost six of his next nine decisions before beating Boston and Tampa Bay in his last two outings.

Severino got just one out in the first inning against Minnesota in last year's wild-card game and left with a 3-0 deficit, but New York rallied for an 8-4 win.

The wild-card winner advances to a Division Series against Boston starting Friday.

