LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The bitterly partisan fight over President Donald Trump's pick for the nation's highest court, and the questions it has raised about the judiciary's independence, mirror what voters are seeing in state supreme court races around the country.

Outside groups have already spent millions of dollars in those races trying to sway voters with attack ads and mailers. Some of the same national groups that backed the nomination of federal judge Brett Kavanaugh are spending big, hoping to reshape state courts that will decide cases on redistricting, voting rights, abortion restrictions and other issues.

Voters in 29 states will cast ballots this fall for state supreme court justices. The heated campaigns for some of those seats have already rivaled those for Congress or governor in their intensity.