BAGHDAD (AP) — A meeting of Iraq's parliament to choose a new president has been delayed due to a dispute between the two main Kurdish parties.

Under an unofficial agreement dating back to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Iraq's presidency — a largely ceremonial role — is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shiite and the parliament speaker is Sunni.

Shiite lawmaker Hamid al-Moussawi said Tuesday that lawmakers were supposed to meet in the early afternoon. He says the session was delayed because the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan are unable to agree on a single candidate.

Iraq held elections in May. The new president will have 15 days to task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a new government.