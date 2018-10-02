COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Latest on stranded ferry in the Baltic Sea (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A spokesman for Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and River Transport says that the crew of a stranded ferry in the Baltic Sea with about 300 people onboard is trying to make one of the ship's malfunctioning engines work again.

Alexei Kravchenko has told the Interfax news agency that the crew has asked to be taken to Lithuania. He says that a Russian tugboat and ships from Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden are approaching the ferry to provide assistance.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based operator DFDS Seaways said the Regina Seaways was stranded in the Baltic Sea after the ship experienced engine failure.

No injuries have been reported and the company said that an evacuation wasn't immediately necessary.

The ship was in international waters off Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic Sea exclave between Poland and Lithuania. The ferry was traveling between the ports of Kiel, Germany, and Klaipeda, Lithuania.

3:10 p.m.

Danish ferry operator DFDS says that 294 passengers have been stranded after one of its ships had an engine breakdown in the Baltic Sea.

The company says that the malfunction aboard the Regina Seaways produced smoke, which triggered the ship's fire extinguishing system in the engine room. No passengers or crew members have been injured, according to a statement.

DFDS said Tuesday that passengers were assembled at muster stations in preparation for a possible evacuation, but it wasn't necessary because the "situation is under control."

The statement said that the extent of the damage wasn't yet fully known, and it is not yet clear whether the ship can continue on its own or with tugboat assistance.

The ferry was traveling between the ports of Kiel, Germany, and Klaipeda, Lithuania.