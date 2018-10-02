Barcelona surpasses $1 billion in revenue

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it has become the first sports team in the world to surpass the $1 billion mark in revenue.

The Spanish club, which presented its annual accounts on Tuesday, says it earned $1.05 billion (914 million euros) for the 2017-18 season.

Barcelona says it is the eighth straight year it has closed with a profit, with accumulated gains of 188 million euros since 2010. It is the fifth consecutive year the club has broken its own record income.

___

