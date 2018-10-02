PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on wet weather in the US Southwest (all times local):

7 a.m.

Rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa slowed the Phoenix area's morning commute traffic as authorities prepared for potential flooding across the desert Southwest.

Flash flood watches were in effect for parts of Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah due because of Rosa, which had been downgraded to a tropical depression.

The Maricopa County Flood Control District reported no immediate reports Tuesday morning of flash flooding in the county that includes most of metro Phoenix. But the National Weather Service warned that heavier rain was expected Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters said 1-2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain were expected in central and southern Arizona, with up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) possible in higher elevations.

Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said rain "played a factor" in numerous car accidents during the morning Phoenix commute, but there were no reports of serious crashes.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert mobilized about 200 National Guard soldiers Monday to prepare for potential flooding in areas where recent wildfires left burn scars that could increase runoff.

___

9:15 p.m.

After soaking northwestern Mexico with heavy rains as it neared the Baja California Peninsula and reportedly claiming at least one victim, Tropical Storm Rosa is expected to drench the U.S. Southwest.

From Arizona to Utah, some residents filled sandbags in anticipation of heavy rainfall forecasts and potential flooding.

The center of Rosa, which was a hurricane until late Sunday, was expected to hit Baja California and Sonora by early Tuesday, bringing 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It's then expected to move quickly northwestward as it weakens, bringing 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain to central and southern Arizona and 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) to the rest of the desert Southwest, Central Rockies and Great Basin. Isolated areas might see even more precipitation.