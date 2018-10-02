  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/02 22:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 3, Bern 2, OT

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Cologne, 10 a.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.