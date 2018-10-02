WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

Has Jose Mourinho lost his touch? He is under significant pressure heading into Manchester United's home game against Valencia in the Champions League. A loss would push Mourinho nearer an embarrassing United exit. Also looking to rebound are Manchester City, which lost its group opener to Lyon, and Bayern Munich, a loser in the Bundesliga last weekend. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2130 GMT. With 8 separates.

— SOC--BAYERN-AJAX — Five-time champ Bayern hosts four-time champ Ajax. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

— SOC--CSKA MOSCOW-REAL MADRID — Real Madrid hasn't scored in its last two games. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

— SOC--HOFFENHEIM-MAN CITY — City hopes get its campaign back on track at Hoffenheim. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

— SOC--ROMA-VIKTORIA PLZEN — Roma looks to rebound from Real Madrid humbling. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

SOC--RONALDO-RAPE LAWSUIT

Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who says he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of "fixers" to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 620 words, photos.

GLF--RYDER CUP-INJURED FAN

PARIS — Ryder Cup organizers say they will support "for as long as necessary" the spectator who was hit by a tee shot and has reportedly lost sight in her right eye. SENT: 280 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-LESSONS LEARNED MADRID — Atletico Madrid's troubles in the Champions League last season came when it least expected: at home and against the weakest team in the group. Atletico hopes to have learned from its mistakes as it prepares for its home debut against Club Brugge on Wednesday in what is theoretically its easiest match. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-LOOKAHEAD

MILAN — When Barcelona plays Tottenham at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday it will bring back fond memories for the Catalan soccer giant. It was at Wembley where Barcelona won the Champions League in 2011. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 1110 words, photos.

FBN--CHIEFS-BRONCOS

DENVER — Thanks in part to a nifty left-handed throw as he was about to get sacked by Von Miller at midfield on the game-winning drive, the right-handed Patrick Mahomes rallies the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs past the Denver Broncos 27-23 in the NFL. By Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 880 words, photos.

— TEN--JAPAN OPEN — Top-seeded Cilic loses in first round. SENT: 80 words.

— OLY--CAS-EUROPEAN RULING — European judges dismiss challenges by Mutu, Pechstein. SENT: 130 words.

— BKN--NBA PREASEASON RDP — Dominant debut for No. 1 pick Ayton in Suns' exhibition game. SENT: 990 words, photos.

— BKN--CELTICS-IRVING-FLATE EARTH — Kyrie Irving on flat-Earth comments: 'I'm sorry'. SENT: 380 words, photo.

