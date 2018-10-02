  1. Home
  2. World

Lebanon's president vows to confront any Israeli aggression

By  Associated Press
2018/10/02 20:30
Lebanese soldiers stand guard as a diplomat checks his mobile phone after visiting a site near a soccer club on a tour organized by the Lebanese Forei

Lebanese soldiers stand guard as a diplomat checks his mobile phone after visiting a site near a soccer club on a tour organized by the Lebanese Forei

Lebanese soldiers guard as Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, center, tours a site next to a soccer club, with diplomats and journalists, one of

Lebanese soldiers guard as Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, center, tours a site next to a soccer club, with diplomats and journalists, one of

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's president says his country will confront any Israeli aggression, the latest volley in a war of words over Israeli accusations of secret Hezbollah rocket sites near the Beirut airport.

In a tweet Tuesday, Michel Aoun said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allegations — made during an address to the U.N. General Assembly last week — were "baseless," calling them a "new Israeli threat to Lebanese sovereignty."

Netanyahu had displayed an aerial shot of the area with the three alleged rocket sites labeled. Lebanese officials took ambassadors and reporters on a tour of some of the alleged sites on Monday, seeking to dispel the accusations.

Netanyahu derided the tour as "propaganda" and said it skipped a nearby missile factory.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating monthlong war in 2006.