TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The government-funded seasonal influenza vaccination campaign will kick off on Oct 15, according to a news release posted by Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) on its website on Oct 2.

Taiwan CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) attended the “Fighting the Flu Takes Everyone-Let Me Protect You” event on Sep 30 to urge the public to receive the influenza vaccination, the release said.

According to Taiwan CDC, influenza complications are most common among the elderly aged above 65 and adults aged between 50 and 64. The agency said influenza vaccination is still the most effective method for preventing infection, urging everyone to get vaccinated and become protected against influenza.

“Influenza epidemic usually escalates around November in Taiwan, and reaches its peak by the end of the year and around the Lunar New Year,” the agency said. “Influenza infection can lead to the development of severe complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, myocarditis, and even death.”

“Adults aged above 50, at-risk individuals with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, preschool children and infants aged above 6 months are advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible once the vaccination campaign starts in order to ensure protection against influenza throughout the influenza season.”