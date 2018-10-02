Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm around;30;25;WSW;18;80%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;38;28;Sunny and very warm;38;26;N;9;40%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;WNW;11;31%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;21;16;A t-storm in spots;20;15;NNE;20;50%;65%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Decreasing clouds;15;10;SW;19;63%;59%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;14;7;ENE;9;65%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;31;18;Brilliant sunshine;31;16;S;10;24%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cooler;13;0;Partly sunny;15;2;SE;8;55%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;23;16;A morning shower;23;16;SSE;18;74%;62%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;24;18;SSW;10;78%;44%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Clouds and sun;18;10;ENE;6;66%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;41;25;Sun, some clouds;40;24;NNW;14;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;N;8;79%;87%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;ESE;9;66%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Morning rain, cloudy;29;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;7;73%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;W;15;51%;9%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;ENE;8;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Couple of t-storms;15;5;Partly sunny;20;6;NE;7;49%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;12;8;A morning shower;14;6;WNW;26;51%;54%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;8;A couple of showers;18;8;ESE;9;76%;71%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;SW;8;54%;19%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;14;8;Partly sunny;16;6;NW;21;66%;26%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;15;9;Decreasing clouds;15;10;WSW;10;59%;17%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Lots of sun, warmer;23;10;Clouds and sun, nice;22;7;W;14;66%;7%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;15;6;Some sun;16;6;NW;17;59%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;S;11;49%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;31;20;A t-storm in spots;30;19;NNW;7;42%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NE;9;50%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNE;17;42%;3%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy with some sun;17;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;SE;25;55%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;S;6;62%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;33;26;A morning shower;33;26;ESE;14;70%;71%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Warmer;29;16;SW;20;72%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;30;24;Cloudy;30;24;SSE;9;79%;60%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;11;8;Periods of sun;12;7;WNW;20;64%;36%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Partly sunny;31;26;SSW;10;81%;18%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;S;16;71%;5%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;21;Humid with some sun;30;21;SE;15;73%;31%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Hazy sun;35;22;N;7;51%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;14;Sun and some clouds;28;7;NNE;11;38%;53%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;E;7;61%;12%;8

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;36;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;ESE;11;56%;52%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;16;10;A shower in places;17;11;SW;20;83%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;30;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;NNE;8;26%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with sunshine;25;21;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;ENE;27;79%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;32;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;NE;8;55%;41%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;27;10;Sunny and nice;30;13;ENE;9;26%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;18;67%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;10;6;Chilly with rain;8;2;N;17;92%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing, a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;30;24;SSE;7;83%;73%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and less humid;30;22;Sunny and beautiful;30;22;E;9;54%;18%;8

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;16;60%;32%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;E;10;62%;37%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;20;Some sun;33;20;NE;10;45%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;E;8;79%;39%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ENE;11;67%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;Sunny and very warm;36;28;WSW;13;47%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;5;E;17;19%;27%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;32;9;Sun, some clouds;27;10;N;6;16%;27%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;Hazy sun;35;23;SW;11;53%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A t-storm around;26;15;SSE;9;72%;57%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;NNE;13;21%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;18;9;Cooler;13;6;W;20;69%;68%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;18;74%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm around;31;23;NW;10;68%;71%;13

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;Hot with hazy sun;37;24;SSW;9;59%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;7;81%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;0;A t-storm in spots;16;0;E;17;45%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;SW;11;82%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;16;Decreasing clouds;20;16;S;9;72%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;Mostly sunny;29;15;NNW;9;37%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;20;11;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;12;70%;29%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;17;S;9;74%;80%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;More clouds than sun;28;22;SW;11;73%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;12;NNE;7;31%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;27;Showers, some heavy;31;27;W;26;79%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Partly sunny;37;26;SW;10;53%;66%;12

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;S;10;69%;90%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;24;15;Cooler;18;9;S;15;66%;66%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NNE;10;50%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ENE;18;62%;65%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;15;5;Cooler, p.m. rain;10;5;W;24;73%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;SSW;16;68%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;9;Sunny;18;10;N;12;58%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;Rain this morning;12;7;Partly sunny;14;10;SSE;0;80%;14%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Cloudy, p.m. showers;12;5;WSW;10;77%;100%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;ENE;7;77%;76%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;NE;15;51%;24%;14

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Partly sunny;26;17;N;13;65%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;WNW;12;50%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;10;3;A shower;10;4;SW;15;70%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Becoming cloudy;26;18;NNE;9;56%;28%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;5;1;Partly sunny;11;-1;NW;7;61%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;5;Partial sunshine;16;9;SSE;7;78%;56%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;E;32;76%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SSW;17;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;64%;9%;12

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;16;12;A morning shower;19;8;E;9;53%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;An afternoon shower;23;16;E;27;54%;82%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;8;74%;93%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning showers;29;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SE;31;69%;33%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;7;57%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;11;8;Partly sunny;15;5;WNW;23;54%;31%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;24;7;Sunny and nice;23;8;NNE;7;62%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;22;12;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;SW;15;53%;66%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;S;14;47%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Showers around;29;24;ESE;15;65%;70%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;7;2;Bit of rain, snow;5;3;N;11;70%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;14;5;Afternoon rain;11;6;NW;12;80%;91%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;WNW;9;61%;25%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;37;21;Sunny and nice;37;22;ESE;9;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;22;13;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;ENE;9;48%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;11;5;Rain and drizzle;9;5;NNE;10;79%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;22;17;Spotty showers;21;16;WSW;11;83%;71%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SSW;8;84%;94%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;S;6;72%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;NNW;6;97%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;ENE;14;25%;2%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;22;7;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;E;6;36%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More clouds than sun;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;5;80%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;11;Mostly sunny, warm;31;10;NNE;7;27%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;16;7;Inc. clouds;15;8;N;9;64%;17%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;N;7;59%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NE;15;48%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;7;71%;67%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouding up, warmer;23;9;Partly sunny;22;7;W;9;66%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;25;Showers around;30;25;SE;5;76%;85%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cool;11;6;Spotty showers;10;1;NW;19;71%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;14;A shower in the p.m.;25;16;NW;14;54%;84%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;29;22;Occasional rain;28;23;NE;17;58%;80%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;11;6;Chilly with rain;9;4;N;15;84%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;SE;11;26%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;24;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNW;21;50%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny;32;20;S;11;18%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;N;13;55%;3%;6

Tirana, Albania;More clouds than sun;28;15;Partly sunny;29;16;ESE;7;50%;71%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Nice with sunshine;25;18;Mostly cloudy;25;19;SE;9;62%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain, then a shower;17;12;Rather cloudy;18;16;S;13;81%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;19;SSW;18;65%;56%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;22;15;A shower or t-storm;22;17;WNW;14;70%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;16;-2;Sunny and mild;17;3;SSE;13;36%;13%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;13;3;Cloudy;13;5;NNW;5;47%;18%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cool;13;9;Partly sunny;16;6;WNW;17;55%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;Partly sunny;32;21;ENE;7;61%;44%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;13;5;Cooler with rain;10;3;WNW;24;85%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;14;6;A shower;12;4;WNW;30;73%;67%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;11;Some sun;16;11;NNW;16;78%;4%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;7;81%;67%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;ENE;5;40%;2%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather