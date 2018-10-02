Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm around;85;77;WSW;11;80%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;101;82;Sunny and very warm;101;78;N;6;40%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;88;62;Sunny and pleasant;90;62;WNW;7;31%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;70;61;A t-storm in spots;68;59;NNE;13;50%;65%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;61;50;Decreasing clouds;59;51;SW;12;63%;59%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;58;44;Partly sunny;58;45;ENE;6;65%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;87;65;Brilliant sunshine;88;61;S;7;24%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;31;Partly sunny;59;35;SE;5;55%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;73;61;A morning shower;74;60;SSE;11;74%;62%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny;76;64;SSW;6;78%;44%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;63;50;Clouds and sun;64;50;ENE;4;66%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;Sun, some clouds;105;75;NNW;9;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm or two;89;74;N;5;79%;87%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;Clouds and sun, nice;85;69;ESE;6;66%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Morning rain, cloudy;84;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;5;73%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;W;9;51%;9%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;75;50;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;ENE;5;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Couple of t-storms;58;41;Partly sunny;68;43;NE;4;49%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;53;47;A morning shower;57;43;WNW;16;51%;54%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;47;A couple of showers;65;47;ESE;6;76%;71%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;SW;5;54%;19%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;57;46;Partly sunny;62;43;NW;13;66%;26%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;59;48;Decreasing clouds;60;51;WSW;6;59%;17%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Lots of sun, warmer;73;51;Clouds and sun, nice;71;44;W;8;66%;7%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;58;43;Some sun;62;42;NW;11;59%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;S;7;49%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;88;67;A t-storm in spots;86;66;NNW;5;42%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;NE;6;50%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;95;75;Mostly sunny;95;73;NNE;11;42%;3%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy with some sun;63;52;Plenty of sunshine;68;52;SE;16;55%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;68;S;4;62%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;91;79;A morning shower;91;79;ESE;9;70%;71%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;61;Warmer;84;61;SW;13;72%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;86;75;Cloudy;87;75;SSE;6;79%;60%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;52;46;Periods of sun;53;44;WNW;13;64%;36%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;87;81;Partly sunny;87;80;SSW;6;81%;18%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;87;74;Clouds and sun;89;74;S;10;71%;5%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;70;Humid with some sun;86;70;SE;9;73%;31%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;Hazy sun;95;72;N;4;51%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;78;57;Sun and some clouds;83;45;NNE;7;38%;53%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny, warm;95;76;E;5;61%;12%;8

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;98;69;An afternoon shower;89;71;ESE;7;56%;52%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;61;51;A shower in places;62;53;SW;12;83%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;85;51;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;NNE;5;26%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with sunshine;77;70;Mostly sunny, nice;74;69;ENE;17;79%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;89;70;Clouds and sun, nice;87;70;NE;5;55%;41%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;81;51;Sunny and nice;86;55;ENE;6;26%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;11;67%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;50;43;Chilly with rain;47;35;N;10;92%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing, a t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;87;75;SSE;5;83%;73%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and less humid;85;72;Sunny and beautiful;86;71;E;6;54%;18%;8

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;87;76;Partly sunny;88;76;ENE;10;60%;32%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;93;71;Sunshine, pleasant;88;70;E;6;62%;37%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;67;Some sun;91;68;NE;6;45%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;E;5;79%;39%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;94;76;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ENE;7;67%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;84;Sunny and very warm;97;83;WSW;8;47%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;80;42;E;10;19%;27%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;89;48;Sun, some clouds;81;50;N;4;16%;27%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;93;77;Hazy sun;95;74;SW;7;53%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;79;61;A t-storm around;79;59;SSE;5;72%;57%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;79;Plenty of sunshine;103;79;NNE;8;21%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;65;48;Cooler;56;43;W;12;69%;68%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;Showers and t-storms;87;78;E;11;74%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;A t-storm around;88;73;NW;6;68%;71%;13

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;97;79;Hot with hazy sun;98;75;SSW;5;59%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNW;4;81%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;32;A t-storm in spots;60;32;E;10;45%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;76;SW;7;82%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;61;Decreasing clouds;68;62;S;6;72%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;87;61;Mostly sunny;85;59;NNW;6;37%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;69;51;Partly sunny;64;51;WSW;7;70%;29%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;81;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;62;S;6;74%;80%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;72;More clouds than sun;83;72;SW;7;73%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;81;53;Mostly sunny;82;54;NNE;4;31%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;81;Showers, some heavy;87;81;W;16;79%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;Partly sunny;98;79;SW;6;53%;66%;12

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;85;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;S;6;69%;90%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;75;58;Cooler;65;49;S;9;66%;66%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NNE;6;50%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;11;62%;65%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;58;41;Cooler, p.m. rain;50;40;W;15;73%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;77;Mostly sunny;85;77;SSW;10;68%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;62;48;Sunny;64;50;N;7;58%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;Rain this morning;53;45;Partly sunny;57;50;SSE;0;80%;14%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;54;45;Cloudy, p.m. showers;54;41;WSW;6;77%;100%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;ENE;4;77%;76%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;NE;9;51%;24%;14

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Partly sunny;79;63;N;8;65%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;WNW;7;50%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;50;37;A shower;50;39;SW;9;70%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;Becoming cloudy;78;64;NNE;5;56%;28%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;40;33;Partly sunny;52;31;NW;5;61%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;54;42;Partial sunshine;61;49;SSE;4;78%;56%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;An afternoon shower;85;78;E;20;76%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;76;Showers and t-storms;85;77;SSW;11;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;93;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;ENE;7;64%;9%;12

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;61;53;A morning shower;67;46;E;6;53%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;An afternoon shower;74;61;E;17;54%;82%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NE;5;74%;93%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning showers;84;75;Mostly cloudy;88;75;SE;19;69%;33%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;S;4;57%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;53;47;Partly sunny;59;41;WNW;14;54%;31%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;75;44;Sunny and nice;74;47;NNE;4;62%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;71;54;A shower in the p.m.;72;53;SW;9;53%;66%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;S;9;47%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;Showers around;84;76;ESE;9;65%;70%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;44;36;Bit of rain, snow;40;37;N;7;70%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;57;40;Afternoon rain;52;43;NW;7;80%;91%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;90;75;WNW;6;61%;25%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;99;70;Sunny and nice;99;71;ESE;6;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;72;55;Partly sunny, warmer;80;56;ENE;5;48%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;51;42;Rain and drizzle;49;41;NNE;7;79%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;72;62;Spotty showers;69;61;WSW;7;83%;71%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;74;64;SSW;5;84%;94%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;76;A shower or two;86;74;S;4;72%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;Showers and t-storms;75;64;NNW;4;97%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;ENE;9;25%;2%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;72;44;Sunny and beautiful;78;50;E;4;36%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More clouds than sun;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;N;3;80%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;51;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;NNE;5;27%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;62;44;Inc. clouds;59;46;N;5;64%;17%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;N;5;59%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;77;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;NE;10;48%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;SW;4;71%;67%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouding up, warmer;74;49;Partly sunny;72;44;W;6;66%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;76;Showers around;86;76;SE;3;76%;85%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cool;51;42;Spotty showers;50;34;NW;12;71%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;74;58;A shower in the p.m.;77;62;NW;9;54%;84%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;84;72;Occasional rain;82;73;NE;10;58%;80%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;52;42;Chilly with rain;49;39;N;9;84%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;SE;7;26%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;75;60;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNW;13;50%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;86;67;Sunny;89;68;S;7;18%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;Nice with some sun;89;74;N;8;55%;3%;6

Tirana, Albania;More clouds than sun;83;58;Partly sunny;84;60;ESE;4;50%;71%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Nice with sunshine;76;64;Mostly cloudy;77;67;SE;5;62%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain, then a shower;63;54;Rather cloudy;65;61;S;8;81%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;83;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;SSW;11;65%;56%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;72;60;A shower or t-storm;72;63;WNW;9;70%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;61;28;Sunny and mild;63;38;SSE;8;36%;13%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;55;37;Cloudy;55;42;NNW;3;47%;18%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cool;56;48;Partly sunny;61;43;WNW;11;55%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;91;69;Partly sunny;89;70;ENE;5;61%;44%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;55;41;Cooler with rain;49;37;WNW;15;85%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;57;43;A shower;54;39;WNW;19;73%;67%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;52;Some sun;60;53;NNW;10;78%;4%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;77;SW;5;81%;67%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, nice;79;53;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;ENE;3;40%;2%;5

