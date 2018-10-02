TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Shifen Waterfall park in Pingxi District, New Taipei City will close one hour earlier from Oct 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, according to a news release posted by the Tourism and Travel Department (TTD) of New Taipei City Government.

The TTD said the opening schedule of the Shifen Waterfall park is divided into the summer and winter periods. During the four-month summer period from June 1 to Sep 30, the park’s opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the latest time for visitors to enter the park is 5:30 p.m.

However, during the winter period from Oct 1 to May 31, the opening time remains the same at 9 a.m., but the closing time is moved up one hour to 5 p.m., and the latest time to enter the park is also moved up one hour to 4:30 p.m. The admission to the park is free.

The waterfall is 20m tall, but it is 40m wide. As the waterfall forms a horseshoe, it is nicknamed the Little Niagara of Taiwan and considered Taiwan’s most scenic waterfall.

(photo taken from Wikimedia Commons)