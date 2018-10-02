BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian foreign minister says Iranian ballistic missiles that targeted militants in eastern Syria the previous day are part of "legitimate" cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism.

Walid al-Moallem told the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV the strikes were coordinated with Syria's government.

His comments were broadcast Tuesday, a day after the missiles targeted the Islamic State group in Deir el-Zour province.

Iranian officials said the strikes were in retaliation for an attack on a military parade in Iran last month.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strikes killed eight people.

The Syrian government and its allies, as well as the U.S-led coalition are separately battling IS, which still controls a sliver of land along Syria's border with Iraq.