TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Ethan Gutmann, author of the book "The Slaughter: Mass Killings, Organ Harvesting, and China's Secret Solution to Its Dissident Problem," at a press conference today said that Chinese doctors used technology provided by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to transplant organs from jailed dissident members of the banned Chinese spiritual movement Falung Gong (法輪功).

In the book, Gutmann alleged that through an organization called "Both Sides Across the Strait Share the Same Live Organs" (器官兩岸一家親), Ko had taken Taiwanese patients to China to undergo organ transplants, all of which allegedly came from Falun Gong prisoners.

During a press conference held today by Brian Wu (吳祥輝), the pro-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) head of Butterfly Orchid Cultural Creativity (蝴蝶蘭文創) and publisher of the Chinese version of the book, Gutmann claimed that Chinese doctors illegally used ​Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) transplant technology provided by Ko, who he characterized as a "liar."

At the beginning of the press conference, Gutmann talked about the background of the book. He also said that the Communist Party of China was murderer who has been harvesting organs from living political prisoners and prisoners of conscience for decades for commercial use. Gutmann claimed that not only Falun Gong students were victims, but also Uyghurs from Xinjiang.

Gutmann pointed out that he had been conducting large-scale investigations and visits in the 1990s to uncover more horrible cases of illegal organ removals by the CCP. He also mentioned exiled Xinjiang physician Enver Tohti Bughda, who had been involved in organ removal, until his conscience could not longer bear the barbaric practice and eventually fled China to expose the cruelty of the Communist Party to the world, and said that Bughda would be returning to Taiwan soon.

During the press conference Gutmann stressed that the atrocities of the Communist Party should not be forgotten by the world, and criticized the intermediaries who were complicit in the illegal removal of organs.

Reporters at the conference asked Gutmann why he had changed his stance on Ko since the book had originally been published four years ago. He responded by saying that four years ago, Ko was new to politics and he could understand why he had not explained all of the facts before. However, after four years had gone by and despite being in a powerful position to expose the truth, Ko failed to do so, which he found disappointing.

He also showed several photos of Ko attending an organ transplant conference in China many years ago, pointing out that several of the doctors in the photo were suspected of having removed organs from living Falun Gong practitioners. Gutmann claimed that Ko shared ECMO at the conference and that he was the only non-Chinese citizen who spoke at the event.

When asked by a reporter at the press conference "Do you think Ko Wen-je is a liar?" Gutmann simply responded by saying, "Yes."