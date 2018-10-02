LONDON (AP) — The drummer of acclaimed Icelandic rock band Sigur Ros has left the group after rape allegations were made against him.

Orri Pall Dyrason said on the group's Facebook page that he has decided to leave the band "in light of the scale of this matter."

The allegations made by a woman in Los Angeles involve an alleged rape in 2013 and surfaced in recent days in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. The drummer has not been charged with any crime.

The band said on its Facebook page that it has accepted Dyrason's resignation "to allow him to deal with this privately."

The drummer says he does not want the "serious allegations" against him to influence the band's "important and beautiful work."