TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new deal that will see the construction of two wind turbines off the coast of Changhua County has been signed by Taiwanese firm Century Iron and Steel and foreign firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).



In Taipei on Oct. 2 CIP and Century Iron and steel signed a deal for NT$16.5 billion (US$538 million) to cooperate on the construction project that is expected to bring 300 to 500 new jobs to the region.



CIP will be responsible for preparing the seabed for the construction of the two turbines.



Vice President Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) who was at the ceremony as a witness was quoted by CNA as saying the agreement is a “milestone for Taiwan's efforts to push for green energy development and indicates that wind power development will take root in Taiwan.”



Liberty Times reports that the agreement with CIP is the largest contract that has been signed so far to develop Taiwan’s wind energy sector. In June of this year, the government designated seven major developers, three foreign firms and four Taiwanese firms, which would be tasked with constructing 14 offshore wind farms throughout Taiwan.



Once construction is complete Taiwan’s electrical output from wind energy is expected to reach 5.5 Gigawatts by 2025.



The developers and budgets for each of the fourteen wind farms are expected to be finalized by Nov. 25 this year, according to LTN.



After construction, the two wind turbines being constructed by CIP and Century Iron and Steel are expected to be connected to Taiwan’s power grid by 2021.