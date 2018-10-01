TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Autumn begins to set foot in Taiwan, a kind of purple wildflowers called dense blazing stars are now blossoming in Central Taiwan, turning a farmland into a magnificent purple sea.

The dense blazing star or Liatris spicata is a kind of perennial wildflower mostly seen in purple, red or white and can grow as tall as two meters. The flowers are now in full bloom across the township of Huatan.

Having the similar color of purple, a dense blazing star is often mistaken for lavender, said local mayor Li Cheng-chi. He added that the blooming period of the flowers only lasts for a month, reported the Liberty Times.

As a tourist-attraction spot in a rural area of Changhua County, Huatan Township welcomes a large number of travelers coming to enjoy various beautiful flowering plants, such as the sunflower and the dense blazing star.

Li added that he welcomed tourists to come back to the town in November as it would be the blooming time of the golden sunflower, which would be as stunning as it is right now.

(Image from Flickr User: Drew Avery)

(Image from Flickr User: Drew Avery)