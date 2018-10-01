  1. Home
All 12 Taiwanese safe after leaving Sulawesi earthquake zone

Rescue action for Taiwanese completed: MOFA

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/02 16:40
The neighborhood of Balaroa in the earthquake-stricken Indonesian town of Palu. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Twelve Taiwanese who had been staying in the Palu region of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island during last Friday’s earthquakes and tsunami have been able to leave safely, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.

By Tuesday, the official death toll from the series of disasters had climbed to 1,234, reports said.

A dozen Taiwanese had initially been unable to leave the region due to damage from the disasters, but by Monday evening, all of them had left safely, the Central News Agency reported.

A group of three Taiwanese involved in the wood trade had been able to depart for the neighboring island of Kalimantan or Borneo on Monday afternoon, MOFA had found out after establishing phone contact with them.

Taiwanese diplomats in Indonesia called the local military and succeeded in arranging seats on a military flight for four Taiwanese who had been stuck at Palu airport. Five other Taiwanese business people were able to leave the area over land once roads out of Palu were reopened, MOFA said.

As the evacuation of Taiwanese citizens from the worst-affected region had been completed and none of them had been injured, the diplomats returned to their post in the city of Surabaya on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, according to CNA.
earthquake
Sulawesi
Palu
MOFA
evacuation

