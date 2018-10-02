TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The well-known Taiwanese girl group, S.H.E, officially left their label HIM International Music on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The trio, who just held a free concert in Taipei to celebrate their 17th anniversary, chose not to renew their contract with the label after 17 years working under the label.

A statement from HIM stated that the three members of S.H.E, Selina Jen, Hebe Tien, and Ella Chen, have each set up their own management agencies. However, the label still has plans to collaborate with the girls in the future.

HIM also revealed that S.H.E members accounted for 29.4 percent of the company's revenue and 12.6 percent of its gross profit this year, reports Straits Times.

The trio were first discovered when they participated in a talent show in 2000. They released their first album "Girls Dorm" a year later on Sept. 11, 2001.

S.H.E songs have consistently topped the charts in Taiwan, with hits including Not Yet Lovers, Tropical Rainforest, Persian Cat, and Super Star. They are also very well-known and respected talents within the Mandapop music industry.

Over the past few years S.H.E members have been pursuing solo projects, and venturing outside the music industry. Tien has a successful career as a solo artist, while Jen and Chen have also released solo albums and appeared in several variety shows and dramas.

The three members share a strong bond, and are as close as sisters. They hey have been through so many things together, and shared so many experiences over the past seventeen years.



They have an exceptionally adoring fan base throughout the Mandarin speaking world, and are considered one of the most successful Mandopop groups of all time.

There is still speculation as to whether or not the three ladies will continue to record music and produce albums together as a group.

However, Straits Times reports that at their recent anniversary concert held in Taipei on Sept. 11, the group ended their performance by saying "See you next year!"



The message is a good indication that they might still be performing together in the future.