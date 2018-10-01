TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An industrious 14 year-old Taiwanese student from Taipei was recognized by LEGO for a design he submitted to the “LEGO Ideas” website.



The 14 year-old, Maxime Cheng, became the first Taiwanese, and the youngest LEGO designer, whose original LEGO design was selected and showcased by “LEGO Ideas” after receiving 10,000 votes from forum members.



LEGO Ideas is an online forum that allows LEGO hobbyists from around the world to submit designs that are judged by the public. If a design receives enough votes, it will be showcased with an official stamp of approval.

Cheng, who has an interest in motorcycles, designed a BMW R60/2 for a friend who asked for a LEGO creation from Cheng for a birthday present. After completing the work, Cheng submitted his creation to the LEGO Ideas site.

Cheng’s design, consisting of 741 pieces, received 10,000 votes since its submittal in late 2016. It was spotlighted by the company on Oct. 1, along with an interview with Cheng.

Taiwanese LEGO hobbyists noticed the work from the young designer and were quick to celebrate, posting messages like “Taiwan No. 1” and spreading images of the LEGO motorcycle around social media.



The BMW motorcycle reportedly took Cheng three months to put together, according to the interview published on LEGO Ideas. Now that he has received the magic number of 10,000, LEGO may consider mass producing the design.



"When I first heard the news, I was happy beyond words, because I knew I had reached the highest honor as an amateur LEGO builder," Cheng was quoted in the interview.