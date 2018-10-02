TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 New Taipei City International Documentary Month, which will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 18, will screen 37 selected documentaries for free, according to the event organizer, the Department of Information (DOI) of the New Taipei City Government.

The 37 documentaries are divided into four categories. Seven full-length documentary films and previous winners of the New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards will be screened from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.

Seven domestic documentaries with international acclaim will be screened Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. Ten current Chinese-language documentaries on various topics will be shown between Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, and then 13 documentaries recently selected by the 2018 New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards will be presented in the final week of the festival, Nov. 13 to Nov. 18.

According to the DOI, the 13 newly selected documentaries are all 15 -30 minutes long, except for one, which lasts 70 minutes.

For a list of the show schedule, please refer to this website (Mandarin).

The venue for the free screenings is B1, No. 15, Fuzhong Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City.

The DOI urges those interested in watching the documentaries to arrive early as seats are limited.

According to the agency, the New Taipei City Government regards documentaries as a strong tool for recording real people and topics in real environments. The government has sponsored the documentary film award since 2012 in order to create a documentary friendly environment for documentary workers and audiences.

Over the years a total of 72 documentaries have been selected by the city's awards panel, which accepts submissions from a wide variety of topics, not simply those related to New Taipei City, according to the agency.