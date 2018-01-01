TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 100-year-old Buddhist temple which had been irreverently converted into a Communist Chinese shrine by a conniving construction contractor has been leveled, with only 20 percent of the illegal complex still remaining, while the builder's sister will be stuck with the NT$5 million bill for its demolition.

Changhua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) intends to make good on his pledge that "not even a single brick" of the condemned Communist camp would be left standing by overseeing the completion of its demolition today, after the process began last Wednesday. The magistrate expressed his hope that the historic Biyun Chan Temple (碧雲禪寺), which is situated in Changhua's Ershui (二水) Township, can be restored to its original glory and serve as a center for worship and leisure for both local people and tourists.

After the shrine's builder Wei Ming-jen (魏明仁) reportedly beat a hasty "tactical retreat" to Hong Kong last week, the magistrate told the media the NT$5 million (US$163,000) fine for the cost of the demolition of the Communist complex would instead be levied on his sister, Wei Su-tan (魏素丹), as it was registered in her name. If the Wei family does not pay the bill within 15 days, the Changhua County government will have the right to seize the property as payment.



Remains of Communist Chinese shrine. ​(CNA image)

Now that news has surfaced that Wei Ming-jen cut his "Long March" short and returned to Taiwan yesterday, extra police officers have been dispatched to the temple in the event he and his followers attempt to reoccupy the property. In addition to the NT$5 million cost to tear down the illegal structures, Wei faces an NT$100,000 fine for obstruction of official duties and assault charges for punching out a civil servant when work crews came to cut off power and water on Sept. 21.



Communist shrine as it appeared before demolition began. (CNA image)



Demolition crews start tear down illegal structure. (CNA image)



(CNA image)



(CNA image)



(CNA image)