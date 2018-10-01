TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kaohsiung City Police Bureau released a picture of the man robbing a Chang Hwa Bank branch in southern Taiwan, reports said Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, a man wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a pair of sunglasses and carrying a gun arrived at a branch of Chang Hwa Bank in Kaohsiung City five minutes before closing time. He then nabbed NT$500,000 in cash and fled the crime scene on a stolen motorcycle, reported CNA.

Police caught a relatively sharp image of the suspect's appearance via CCTV when he dragged down his mask and pulled up the helmet. He appeared to be around 30 years old, slim and tall with a height of about 175 cm, and having a fair skin, the report said.

When the robbery took place, witnesses at first thought it was a joke as the suspect was quite clumsy and amateur with a gun which looked like a toy. However, he attacked a female clerk who threw items at him with a pepper spray.

Police are now searching for his whereabouts and looking forward to any information about the suspect from the public.