TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The highly anticipated shopping outlet center in Taichung City is slated to open on December 12 this year, and is set to become the largest of its kind in Central Taiwan, after 16 months of construction.

Located adjacent to the Port of Taichung (台中港), Mitsui Outlet Park Taichung will contain a mix of international and local brands of 170 shops and restaurants.

The construction of the two-storey 44-acre shopping mall began in late August 2017, and is near completion. The building is completely owned and run by the real estate company Mitsui & Co. Taiwan Ltd., an overseas affiliated company of Japan-based Mitsui & Co.

The new shopping mall will offer clothing, books, restaurants and cafes. A number of renowned Japanese restaurant chains have announced they are choosing this location for their first stores in Taiwan, including Japan's gourmet French toast restaurant Invorish, Ginzakagari ramen, BBQ chains Kintan Buffet, Bulls, Momiji Chaya, and British tea shop Whittard,

The shopping mall will also offer a range of leisure and entertainment facilities, such as a 60-meter-high Ferris wheel facing the sea.

The first Mitsui Outlet Park was launched in Linkou, New Taipei City, in 2016, whose revenue continued to outperform year over year. The group is therefore encouraged to open a large shopping mall in Taipei's Nangang in 2021 and another outlet park in Tainan in the future.

The Linkou store accommodates brands like Armani, Juicy Couture, Max&Co, MaxMara, Roots, Nautica, Strellson, Aquascutum, Issey Miyake, Daks, Versace, Mango, Anna Sui, Esprit, Guess, Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Beams, Uniqlo, Levi's, and Edwin.

The Mitsui Outlet Park Taichung will host two rounds of hiring fairs on October 5 and November 9, in the Wuchi and Nantun districts of Taichung City respectively, to recruit for over a hundred stores of international and local brands in the park.

The names of the brands for Taichung have yet to be fully disclosed, with known fashion and sports brands including TUMI, Lacoste, Levi's, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, The North Face, Timberland, Urban Research, and Samantha Thavasa.

The 3D illustration of the shopping outlet center (Source of the image: epa.gov.tw)