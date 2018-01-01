  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Twilight in Taipei

Photo of twilight at Bihu Park in Taipei's Neihu District 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/02 14:28
Twilight in Taipei. (Photo by Jason Chang)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photographer Jason Chang on Saturday (Sept. 29) uploaded this photo of twilight at Bihu Park (碧湖公園) in Taipei's Neihu District to the social media platform Reddit. 

After the rains brought on by Typhoon Trami had ceased and clouds started to clear, the placid waters of Dapi lake provided a impressionistic reflection of the surrounding structures at twilight. Within two days, the image had gained 155 upvotes. 


Twilight on Dapi Lake in Taipei's Neihu District. (Photo by Jason Chang)
dusk
sunset
Bihu Park
Neihu District

