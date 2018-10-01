Camel bites man in neck at Taipei Zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A camel bit a staff member who was feeding him at the Taipei Zoo Tuesday morning, but the injury was not grave, according to media reports.

The incident happened as the 50-year-old zookeeper was preparing grass to feed the animal. As he had his back turned, the camel put his head through the bars and bit the man in the neck, a zoo spokesman said.

The wound was 2 centimeter long but did not bleed profusely. Still, because there was an animal involved, the man was transferred to nearby Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital for further examination, the Apple Daily reported.

The man had been employed at the zoo for 20 years and had worked with the camels for 10 years, the spokesman said.

The camel involved in the incident was a 20-year-old male named Bao Xi (寶惜) who had been staying at the zoo since the age of three.

The Taipei Zoo warned that both staff and visitors should keep a safe distance from the animals at all time. In a previous incident, a visitor once lifted a child up to watch a camel, which then took the child’s head in its mouth, though without injuring him, the Apple Daily reported.