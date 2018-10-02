All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 3, Bern 2, OT

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Cologne, 10 a.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.