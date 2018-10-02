WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has issued new guidance for the FBI agents investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, clearing agents to interview anyone they want to.

A person familiar with the new guidance tells The Associated Press that the change came over the weekend after Democrats and news media questioned the narrow scope of the investigation.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants the FBI to do a "comprehensive" investigation but added that Senate Republicans are determining the parameters.

The FBI has questioned at least four people about the accusations against Kavanaugh. They include men who California college professor Christine Blasey Ford says were present at a party of teenagers in the early 1980s at which she says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.