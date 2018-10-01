TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An unhinged CCTV reporter attending a conference in the U.K. on democracy in Hong Kong was arrested on Oct. 1 for assaulting a young volunteer and causing a disturbance at the event.



On Oct. 1, Kong Linlin, a journalist working for Chinese state-backed media outlet CCTV in the U.K., was arrested for assaulting Enoch Lieu, a British citizen born in Hong Kong, who was volunteering at the event. Kong reportedly slapped Lieu twice in the face after being asked to leave the event.



She can be seen in recordings made after the initial assault shouting and refusing to leave the venue.



The event, held in Birmingham, was entitled “The Erosion of Freedom, the Rule of Law and Autonomy in Hong Kong” and was hosted by the U.K. Conservative Party and Hong Kong Watch.



According to Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), Kong’s disturbance began when a panelist at the event and Hong Kong Watch founder, Benedict Rogers, made his concluding remarks in an address on the topic of ensuring the Hong Kong handover agreement was honored by the communist party.



As Rogers made his final remarks indicating his support for China, Kong reportedly stood up and began shouting aggressively “You are a liar. You are anti-China. You want to separate China. And you are not even Chinese. The rest are all traitors!'”



As she was shouting and declaring that the panelist members were all “fake Chinese,” Enoch Lieu approached her and asked her to leave.



Kong declared Lieu was trying to silence her. Lieu was quoted by the HKFP, “then I said ‘no, miss, you have to go.’ All of a sudden, she slapped me in my face.”

As others joined asking the woman to leave, she struck Lieu a second time. Eventually, West Midlands Police removed her from the venue and detained her overnight.



Following the event, the Chinese Embassy lodged a complaint and demanded an apology. The Embassy in London was quoted by HKFP.

“The fringe event of the Human Rights Committee of UK Conservative Party during the Party’s annual conference boosted the arrogance of the anti-China separatists. It was a cause for grave concern and strong objection. China firmly opposes interference in Hong Kong’s internal affairs by anyone or any organization in any form. Any attempts or actions that advocate Hong Kong independence will be in vain.” “In a country that boasts freedom of speech, it is puzzling that the Chinese journalist should encounter obstruction in such a way and even assault at the fringe event when she simply raised a question and expressed her opinions. This is completely unacceptable.”

Apple Daily reports that Kong has since been released without being charged after spending the night in jail. However, an investigation is still ongoing, according to the West Midlands Police Department.



Video of the incident can be viewed at Hong Kong Free Press.