Communist Chinese temple builder cuts 'long march' short, back in Taiwan

After failing to gain support from Beijing, Communist Chinese temple builder spotted back in Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/02 12:27
Wei Ming-jen.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After beating a hasty "tactical retreat" to Hong Kong and apparently China, Wei Ming-jen (魏明仁), the conniving construction contractor who duped the temple's nuns in to taking on unpayable debts, was spotted yesterday back in Taiwan, reported Liberty Times

After spending a day in Xian yesterday, Wei returned to Taiwan last night to attend a China National Day party held by the (Chinese) Patriot Alliance Association (愛國同心會), according to the report. 

Changhua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) is set today to inspect the progress of the demolition of the Communist Chinese shrine, of which he had previously declared that not even a single brick”should remain. As it is not known whether Wei Ming-jen has been instructed by Beijing to try to reoccupy the temple, police are have stepped up their presence on the scene. 

On Sept. 27, a day after demolition work began on his illegally constructed Communist Chinese shrine, Wei reportedly fled to Hong Kong, where he was interviewed by Chinese media outlet CRNTT. In the interview, he described his move as a "tactical retreat" much like Mao Zedong's Long March in the 1930s. 

Liberty Times reports that during his short-lived "Long March" in China, Wei made a desperate plea for help from Beijing, but apparently to no avail. Then, perhaps trying to seek inspiration from Yan'an, where Mao ended his Long March, Wei visited Shaanxi Province, before boarding a plane back to Taiwan on Monday. 

Last night, Wei was photographed taking part in a China's National Day party organized by the Patriot Alliance Association. Changhua police have been put on alert in the event he has conspired with Party Alliance Association members to try to reoccupy the Communist shrine. 
