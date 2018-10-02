Mahomes rallies Chiefs past Broncos, 27-23

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rallied the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Chiefs (4-0) took a two-game lead over the Broncos (2-2) in the AFC West with their sixth straight win over their rivals.

Down 23-13, Mahomes directed a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes and culminated with a 2-yard TD toss to tight end Travis Kelce, then added a 60-yard touchdown drive, handing off to Kareem Hunt for the 4-yard score with 1:39 remaining.

It was the first time since 2004 that the Broncos blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead at home.

Denver abandoned its successful ground game in favor of three-wide receiver sets that resulted in a quick three-and-out in between Kansas City's scoring drives.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL