Taiwanese director found dead via suspected suicide  

A source claimed to be Hsieh's relative revealed that he died by burning charcoal to asphyxiate himself

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/02 11:56
Image from Hsieh's Weibo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese director was confirmed dead on Oct 2, with his death believed to be a suicide, local news reported

On Monday, a source who claimed to be the relative of the late director Hsieh Chen-yang (謝辰陽) revealed that Hsieh had committed suicide by burning charcoal to asphyxiate himself, reported Chinese-language news Apple Daily. 

The source added that Hsieh was estranged from his family for a long time. Notably, he was not even present at his mother's funeral. Hence, when the corpse was found, witnesses were not sure of the correct date and the reason for his death. 

Although he did not leave any suicide note, Hsieh was reported to have expressed remorse towards his family, relatives, and friends a month ago. 

Liberty Times reported that Hsieh's directing career did not go smoothly. In 2015, He directed a movie called "Love the way you lie" (一屋二欺) but filming was stopped, because the movie investor in Hong Kong decided to withdraw from the production, causing the producer, actors, and cast team to go unpaid. 

In the same year, a gangster film Gatao (角頭) was originally planned to be directed by Hsieh. In the pre-production process, problems came up with the movie budget and the replacement of the main actor. Furthermore, Hsieh even lost his director position just two days after the movie began shooting.
suicide attempt
death
director

